Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Coming In 2027

During the Sony CinemaCon 2025 presentation, it was announced that Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 4, 2027.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse confirmed for a June 4, 2027 release.

Official announcement made during Sony CinemaCon 2025 with exclusive footage.

Sequel finalizing the trilogy of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy's adventures.

Sony presents a broad film slate with live coverage and cutting-edge tech previews.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse was confirmed to be in theaters in 2027 at Sony's big CinemaCon 2025 presentation. The long-awaited sequel will hit screens on June 4, 2027, to be exact, four years after Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hit theaters. Those in attendance, including our very own Kaitlyn Booth, were treated to the first footage, and you can see her reactions in her live blog right here. Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse will wrap up the trilogy focusing on Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and their multiversal spider adventures that have captivated audiences and won numerous awards. To say that this is the biggest news of the night would not be an understatement.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Will Be Worth The Wait

Sony is not just announcing Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse news. They are previewing their whole slate and giving up the goods on a bunch of stuff tonight. Check out the live blog and keep it locked here for all the news, trailers, and more coming out of the presentation.

