Natty Knocks: Robert Englund Stars in Dwight Little's Horror/Thriller

Horror film legend Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street) announced on Twitter yesterday that he was "going straight from shooting NATTY KNOCKS with ⁦@choptopmoseley and my Phantom director Dwight Little to ⁦@Steelcitycon in Pittsburg this weekend." While this was the first high-profile public mention of the Natty Knocks film, there does appear to be a little additional information about this project out there. Director Dwight Little's website reveals that the cast includes Englund, Danielle Harris (Halloween franchise), Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Halloween 2009), and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim (Evil Lives Here).

Little also characterizes the project as a horror/thriller, which started principal photography on March 15, 2022. United States Patent and Trademark Office copyright records suggest that Natty Knocks was written by Ben Olsen (perhaps also the writer of the 2011 horror/thriller project Suffocate) and that a West Hollywood, CA production company named Knock Knock Films LLC is also involved. Some additional sleuthing reveals that actors including William Shockley (Robocop, Freddy's Nightmares) and Anuschka Van Lent (Lemon Drop, Chain Reaction 2021) are also part of the cast of the film.

As Robert Englund noted, this is not the first time that he and Dwight Little have worked together. Little directed Englund in The Phantom of the Opera (1989), which came a year after Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, became Little's first theatrical hit as a director. Little has had an astonishingly varied career in the nearly 35 years since then, directing films including Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Murder at 1600, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, and Tekken, and television series including The Practice, Prison Break, Bones, and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. Prior to Natty Knocks, Little's most recent director credit was the 2017 indie Last Rampage: The Escape of Gary Tison, the story of a 1978 prison break in Florence, Arizona.

Other than these few tidbits, there's little known about the film at this time. Is the name of the recently-incorporated Knock Knock Films a vague clue? Perhaps, but we'll likely hear more about this film relatively soon.