Sony Has Announced the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Directors

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a masterpiece, full stop. It isn't just an amazing superhero movie, but an absolutely stunning piece of art that doesn't feel like it should exist in real life. The fact that this movie exists at all is proof of a higher power in the world because it is a miracle. There are not enough words in the world to say how stunning that movie truly is. It was a smash success both critically and commercially, so it wasn't really a surprise when Sony Animation not only announced a sequel but a spin-off as well. The sequel is in the works, though it did get a delay thanks to COVID-19, and now we know the directors. The official Sony Pictures Animation Twitter account announced the directors for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, and boy did they get some awesome names.

The multiverse is expanding. Meet your #SpiderVerse sequel directing team: Joaquim Dos Santos

Kemp Powers

Justin K. Thompson

Joaquim Dos Santos is going to be a name that's going to be animation fans lose their damn minds right out of the gate. He's worked as a director for Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and Voltron: Legendary Defender. He was also a producer for Voltron and The Legend of Korra as well. He's got quite a resume under his belt and is a huge get for Sony Aimination when it comes to getting the people that are producing the best content in animation that is appealing to all ages.

Kemp Powers has exploded onto the mainstream stage in the last year or so. His play One Night in Miami was a critical smash and one that is not getting all of the awards that it rightfully deserves. He was also one of the co-directors for Soul, which is looking like it might help Pixar win another Best Picture nomination, was a critical success and topped a bunch of "best of 2020" lists. Powers helped bring real, well, soul to Soul, and Sony was smart to bring him onto this project.

Justin K. Thompson is another animation veteran, but this appears to be his first time directing. He has worked in the animation department of TV shows you or your kids watched, including Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but he was also a production designer for the previous Into the Spider-Verse movies and both the fantastically underrated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies.

At the moment, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 has an October 7, 2022 release date but with animated movies that could easily change. These are three awesome names, and while they have big shoes to fill, I, for one, have complete faith in Dos Santos and Powers specifically to make an amazing follow-up to one of my favorite movies of all time.