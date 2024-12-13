Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer, jennifer love hewitt

I Know What You Did Last Summer Brings Back Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt will indeed be back for the new chapter in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise.

I Know What You Did Last Summer had one job, and they did it. The remake/reboot/requel has closed the deal to bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt, star of the first two films in the franchise. She joins Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and Gabbriette, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King, and the also returning Freddie Prinze Jr. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing, with Sony releasing the film on July 18th, 2025. This will now be the third film in the canon since I am pretty sure they will ignore the very bad 2006 film and also the equally bad TV series from 2021 that aired on Prime Video. Deadline had the news.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Less Than A Year Away

The sole reason I am interested in this right now is Robinson, who directed the excellent Do Revenge for Netflix last year. Apparently, her pitch for this blew Sony away, which perks my ears up. The amount of 90s flare Robinson could inject into such a modern film with Do Revenge makes her an intriguing choice to revive I Know What You Did Last Summer. The last hurdle this film had was to bring back Hewitt, and now that they accomplished that, the nostalgia machine can really kick into high gear.

Let's face it; this was just a Scream clone made to cash in on that film's popularity. It was even written by Kevin Williamson. It was a well-done film, most famous for this jewel of a scene from Jennifer Love Hewitt posted above, but in the hands of a talent like Robinson makes this something. For now, it feels very much of its time and not something that really needs a sequel, remake, requel, or whatever they will call this. But who knows? I'll reserve judgment until I see it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel will hit theaters on July 18th, 2025.

