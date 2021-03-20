Speed Races Onto 4K Blu-ray May 4th, No Word On Speed 2 Yet

Posted on | by Jeremy Konrad | Comments

Speed is an all-time action film and one of my personal favorites. I remember watching it the first time on a little black and white tv in my room when I was supposed to be asleep, the sound turned all the way down and thinking that it was the greatest film I would ever watch. Thankfully my set-up at home is a little better now, so when it releases on 4K Blu-ray on May 4th, I can enjoy it totally remastered and with a Dolby Atmos audio track. The real question, however: when is the vastly inferior yet oddly watchable Speed 2 coming out? You can see the cover for Speed and the features list for the release down below.

Speed Races Onto 4K Blu-ray May 4th, No Word On Speed 2 Yet
Speed 4K Cover

Should Have Released Both Speed Films At The Same Time

"Hold on tight for a rush of pulse-pounding thrills, breathtaking stunts, and unexpected romance in a film you'll want to see again and again. Keanu Reeves stars as an L.A.P.D. SWAT team specialist who is sent to defuse a bomb that a revenge-driven extortionist (Dennis Hopper) has planted on a city bus. But until he does, one of the passengers (Sandra Bullock) must keep the bus speeding through the streets of Los Angeles at more than 50 miles per hour – or the bomb will explode. A high-octane chase of suspense, nonstop action, and surprise twists, "Speed" is a joyride sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!"

Here is the list of special features and technical specs for the disc:

  • REMASTERED IN 4K
  • NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK
  • Audio Commentary by Jan de Bont
  • Audio Commentary by Graham Yost and Mark Gordon
  • Action Sequences
    • Bus Jump
    • Metrorail Crash
  • Inside Speed
    • On Location
    • Stunts
    • Visual Effects
    • HBO First Look: The Making of Speed
  • Extended Scenes
    • Jack Shoots Payne in the Neck
    • Payne Lives/Cops Party
    • Annie's Job
    • After Helen's Death
    • Ray's Crime
    • Cargo Jet Explosion: The Airline Version
  • Speed Music Video by Billy Idol
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.

twitter   instagram   envelope  