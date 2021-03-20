Speed Races Onto 4K Blu-ray May 4th, No Word On Speed 2 Yet

Speed is an all-time action film and one of my personal favorites. I remember watching it the first time on a little black and white tv in my room when I was supposed to be asleep, the sound turned all the way down and thinking that it was the greatest film I would ever watch. Thankfully my set-up at home is a little better now, so when it releases on 4K Blu-ray on May 4th, I can enjoy it totally remastered and with a Dolby Atmos audio track. The real question, however: when is the vastly inferior yet oddly watchable Speed 2 coming out? You can see the cover for Speed and the features list for the release down below.

Should Have Released Both Speed Films At The Same Time

"Hold on tight for a rush of pulse-pounding thrills, breathtaking stunts, and unexpected romance in a film you'll want to see again and again. Keanu Reeves stars as an L.A.P.D. SWAT team specialist who is sent to defuse a bomb that a revenge-driven extortionist (Dennis Hopper) has planted on a city bus. But until he does, one of the passengers (Sandra Bullock) must keep the bus speeding through the streets of Los Angeles at more than 50 miles per hour – or the bomb will explode. A high-octane chase of suspense, nonstop action, and surprise twists, "Speed" is a joyride sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!"

Here is the list of special features and technical specs for the disc:

REMASTERED IN 4K

NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK

Audio Commentary by Jan de Bont

Audio Commentary by Graham Yost and Mark Gordon

Action Sequences Bus Jump Metrorail Crash

Inside Speed On Location Stunts Visual Effects HBO First Look: The Making of Speed

Extended Scenes Jack Shoots Payne in the Neck Payne Lives/Cops Party Annie's Job After Helen's Death Ray's Crime Cargo Jet Explosion: The Airline Version

Speed Music Video by Billy Idol

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature