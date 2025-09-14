Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Extended Sneak Preview Released

Sony Pictures released a six and a half minute screening of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025.

Article Summary Sony Pictures has unveiled a six and a half minute extended sneak preview of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The film, set to hit theaters on September 19, 2025, aims to blend several genres in a unique cinematic mix.

Box office projections hover around $5.5 million, making the sneak peek a strategic move to boost early interest.

The preview features a non-opening scene, designed to intrigue viewers and sway undecided moviegoers.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is already kind of a hard sell because it's another one of those movies that appears to be doing a little bit of everything. It's the sort of thing that is either going to come together beautifully or is going to be a giant mess, and the jury is still out on which one it will be. While this film might have a very impressive cast attached, the early box office predictions are saying ~$5.5 million, so this could be one of those times when the extended sneak peek thing is working in a film's favor. Sony released six and a half minutes of the film, but unlike some of these other previews, it's not the beginning of the film. If you weren't planning on checking A Big Bold Beautiful Journey out, did this preview change your mind, or did it just solidify that you want to wait until it hits a streaming service?

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, directed by Kogonada, stars Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, with Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It will be released on September 19, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!