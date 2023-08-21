Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: barbie, blue beetle, Weekend Box Office

Blue Beetle, Barbie Tops The Weekend Box Office

Blue Beetle took out Barbie athe the Weekend Box Office though it was not terribly impressive if we are being honest.

Blue Beetle did indeed unseat Barbie from the top position at the weekend box office, though now that the actual numbers are out, it does not feel impressive. The latest offering from DC scored $25.4 million, below projections. Who knows what specific factors contributed to that, but what it really seems to boil down to is that people are not into what DC is doing right now, and they are waiting for the James Gunn relaunch to decide. All eyes now turn to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December, if it even stays in that month as the strikes rage. I cannot wait to read whatever book is written about how bungled the whole WB/DC film universe has been.

Blue Beetle Did Take Out Barbie Though

After four weeks, Blue Beetle took out Barbie. Barely though, as the four-week champ added another $21.5 million. Take away Beetle's Thursday previews, and Barbie may have kept at the top spot. Barbie is now less than $10 million away from becoming the top domestic earner of 2023. Third place Oppenheimer with $10.6 million, fourth place saw Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hold well again with $8.4 million, as it marches to the $100 million mark.

Rounding out the top five and DOA was raunchy dog comedy Strays. This is the latest evidence that comedy is dead at the box office, as it opened to $$8.3 million. It has not been a great summer for studios trying to bring comedy back, as The Machine, Joyride, Strays, The Blackening, and No Hard Feelings combined to make less than $100 million so far at the box office. Not one broke out, and only No Hard Feelings made a real dent in theaters. Is the summer comedy dead? It sure seems that way.

The weekend box office top 5 for August 18th:

Blue Beetle- $25.4 million Barbie- $21.5 million Oppenheimer- $10.6 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem- $8.4 million Strays- $8.3 million

Next week, we close out the summer box office with Gran Turismo, which probably won't make much of a splash. Barbie reclaims the throne.

