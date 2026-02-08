Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day: Big Game Spot For Spielberg's Return to Sci-Fi

Universal has dropped a Big Game Spot for director Steven Spielberg's return to science fiction, Disclosure Day, which will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

The teaser hints at worldwide revelation and explores themes of truth, knowledge, and mass disclosure.

First trailer offered only a glimpse; new footage ramps up excitement while keeping story details under wraps.

Marketing campaign builds anticipation for Spielberg’s much-anticipated return to original science fiction.

Not only are we getting a new Steven Spielberg movie this year, but we're also getting some Spielberg science fiction. That should be enough to get any of us on board without seeing a single frame of the movie, but Universal has started teasing Disclosure Day for us. The first trailer dropped back in December, but today is the day of the Big Game Spot, and we got one for this film as well. We get a nice tease of dropping all of the information on the entire population at the same time, how you can't close Pandora's box when it comes to knowledge, and one hell of a final shot. Right now, the marketing isn't telling us much, but there might be a time not long from now when you need to bow out and trust the process. And it's Spielberg, if there is anyone you can just trust the process, it's him.

Disclosure Day: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.

We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar® nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for this 2025's Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry's most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Among his myriad honors, he is a three-time Academy Award® winner, including Oscars® for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler's List, which received a total of seven Oscars®, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan. His most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award® nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Picture. Disclosure Day will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

