Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is "Definitely More Insane"

Sony Pictures Animation has some big shoes to fill when it comes to making the sequel to one of the best superhero movies of all time [don't @ me], Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, all of the information we have learned about the follow-up, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, seems to indicate that the people working on this film know that they need to take their time and ensure they are getting it right. We're still a little ways away from the film, but we are starting to talk about it. The Wrap did an extensive profile on Sony Picture Animation as a whole and spoke to Phil Lord and Chris Miller about the follow-up film. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is more insane than the first film, and they are making people nervous with the things they are trying with this movie much in the same way they did with the first film.

"The things that we're doing in this new Spider-Verse movie are breaking the pipelines all over again. But everyone's excited about it and not just terrified," Miller said.

"It's definitely more insane," Lord said. "We finally made some people nervous. I feel like we've done our job."

Miller and Lord know that the expectations for this film are going to be massive, and there isn't any escaping that. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse needs to be bigger and better than the thing that no one saw coming, which would be hard for any team to pull off, and Miller explained the pressures they are facing when making a sequel to such a beloved movie.

"There's a lot of pressure on these films because you want the movie to deliver an engaging story and an emotional journey. You also want it to be all the things that people are hoping for, but then also you need it to be something that people didn't even know that they wanted," Miller said.

"Because the whole idea of these movies is we're showing you something you've never seen before. And if we just did a fun mild story that felt like the first movie, I think it would be a bit disappointing. You want to feel like you're seeing visuals that you've never experienced before. To do all of those things and do them in a way that's engaging and satisfying is a big challenge but it's also part of the reason why we do these things. That's the goal, just to make you laugh and cry and experience something that you've never experienced before."

Cry, we likely will if that first teaser with Miles and his mother is anything to go by. June cannot get here fast enough; I need this film in front of my eyes, stat.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.