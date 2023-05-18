Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Meet Pavitr Prabhakar TV Spot Meet Pavitr Prabhakar in a new TV spot for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, plus ten character posters. The film will be released on June 2nd.

Remember the other day when we said that Sony Pictures is known for spoiling its own movies in marketing, and if you want to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it might be time to on a social media blackout? Christopher Miller came out on Twitter and said the exact same thing [more or less].

There'll be more SPIDER-VERSE footage coming out in the next 2 weeks. If you're already gonna see the movie opening week, try not to watch any of it. If you still need more convincing, then check stuff like this out. But don't worry- there are still SO many surprises in store… https://t.co/RLLXgTuJ2W — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

That being said, if you want to keep looking at stuff, we do have a TV spot from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that introduces us to Pavitr Prabhakar and makes an excellent chai joke that is bound to make some tea snobs very happy. We also have the US versions of the character posters from the other day, plus three more new ones.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.