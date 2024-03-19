Posted in: Ghostbusters, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Mini-Puft Marshmallow Men Are Vicious

Sony Pictures has released a new clip from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which features Mini-Puft Marshmallow Men being adorable and vicious.

Article Summary Sony drops a clip of Mini-Puft mayhem from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Fans question the film's reliance on nostalgia versus new storytelling.

Competing releases raise concerns about Frozen Empire’s box office fate.

The clip showcases inventive Mini-Puft shenanigans with a gruesome twist.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the next big release coming out in March, which people are a little unsure about. While Ghostbusters: Afterlife was generally well received, this film seems to be leaning into the previous film's nostalgia factor much more than the other movie did. One of the reasons Afterlife worked was because the Easter Eggs and references didn't take away from the story itself, and you could follow along with just the knowledge you gleaned from cultural osmosis. This time, it looks like the movie wants you to do your homework, and it's unclear whether or not that's the right direction to take this franchise. Considering how busy the box office is, there is a chance this movie could bomb hard, and it probably needs good word of mouth to get a decent audience since it feels like we're getting more marketing for Madame Web failing than Ghostbusters releasing a new film. Today, we got a new clip featuring the tiny Stay Puft Marshmallow Men tearing each other apart and finding new and inventive ways of torturing each other while brandishing giant smiles.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. It will be released on March 22, 2024.

