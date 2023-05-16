Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 International Character Posters We have seven new character posters for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spotlighting some of the Spider-People we'll be following in this film.

June is shaping up to be one hell of a month regarding movie releases. There will already be some big leftovers from May, but June features the sequel to one of the best-animated movies of the last decade. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has some big shoes to fill and probably has bigger expectations on it than any other film that is being released in June, and that is saying something. Everything that we have seen from this movie so far seems to indicate that this sequel will be just as good as the first one, but fingers crossed. Sony appears to be finally kicking up marketing now that we are heading into the final weeks before the release date, and we got seven international character posters.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.