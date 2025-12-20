Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Officially Wrapped Production

Director Destin Daniel Cretton shared on social media that filming has wrapped on Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It seems that this is the week to wrap up some productions, which isn't surprising, and this one is working under a much tighter timeline than Star Wars: Starfighter. The next film in the Spider-Man series was always to happen, but some shifting in the release schedule means it's the next Marvel movie that is set to come out and will be the last film we see before Avengers: Doomsday. Like Starfighter, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also started production back in August, and director Destin Daniel Cretton took to social media to share that filming had wrapped with a nice long message thanking everyone who was involved with the project.

"I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of. To @nik__ki, for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can't wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That's a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"

However, unlike the Star Wars film, the post-production for this is going to be at lightning speed because they have about seven months before Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters, and considering the amount of VFX movies like this that need, that is going to be a pretty tight turnaround. Star Tom Holland did say that they would be relying a lot more on practical effects this time around, between the holday breaks and possible reshoots, this will probably be one of those films that is wrapped the week before the premiere.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

