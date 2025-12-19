Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: star wars: starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter Has Wrapped Production

Director Shawn Levy has confirmed that filming has wrapped on Star Wars: Starfighter, and they are heading into post-production.

Article Summary Filming has wrapped for Star Wars: Starfighter, with director Shawn Levy confirming post-production is underway.

The project gained momentum after Ryan Gosling joined the cast, fast-tracking its development in 2025.

Star Wars: Starfighter is a standalone film set five years after The Rise of Skywalker with all-new characters.

The movie is slated for a theatrical release on May 28, 2027, with major rewrites occurring during filming.

A few days ago, we learned that Matt Smith had wrapped production for Star Wars: Starfighter, and when you looked at the timeline and when filming started, it seemed like there was a good chance that everything was getting ready to wrap up. It appears that that is the case, a director, Shawn Levy, shared on social media that production had officially wrapped and shared a black and white behind-the-scenes picture. He said they are heading into post-production now, and they have a decent amount of time to get it done. The movie doesn't come out until May 2027, and we know that the script went through some pretty big rewrites during filming. So, no one panic if they announce they need to do reshoots next year and it's longer than two weeks.

Star Wars: Starfighter Went From 0-100 At Lightspeed

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the official return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, but reports about a film from Shawn Levy began in November 2022. Everyone thought that the film seemed like one that wouldn't get much traction for a while since Levy had other projects to work on, but then Ryan Gosling got involved. His [potential at the time] involvement following the massive success of the Barbie meant that Levy's project went from "eventually" to "right now."

That involvement was first teased back in January 2025, but no one confirmed anything, and it seemed they were waiting until Celebration in April 2025, which isn't a surprise. On the stage in front of a bunch of hopefully not-too-jetlagged fans, it was announced that Levy's project would be titled Star Wars: Starfighter. They also confirmed that Gosling had been cast and that the film had been given a prime-time release date of May 28, 2027.

In a press release sent out by Disney, we also got some very vague story details. The release described the film as "a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. … [Star Wars: Starfighter] is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet." The release also confirmed that production will begin in fall 2025, which makes sense for a May 2027 release date and how much post-production a massive film like this needs. It was reported that Mia Goth had joined the cast in early June. In early August, it was reported that Matt Smith had joined the cast.

Star Wars: Starfighter stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. It is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. The executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!