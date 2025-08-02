Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals The New Suit

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have revealed the new suit that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will wear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Marvel Studios and Sony have unveiled Tom Holland's new Spider-Man suit for Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the next MCU film following The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Details about the plot remain under wraps, but several fan-favorite actors are returning.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

Well, it seems we know what Marvel and Sony were teasing yesterday, and it is, indeed, something brand new. In this case, the "brand new" in question is the new suit that Tom Holland's Peter Parker would be wearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Spider-Man film is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe release following The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and after Avengers: Doomsday had to be delayed because, of course, it did. At the moment, we aren't sure what the plot will be. However, considering how many people are reprising roles who weren't actively involved in multiple Spider-Man films, we're up to three now, it's safe to say that Peter will be doing what he does best: being one far too young man against the world.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

