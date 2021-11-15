Spider-Man: No Way Home – New Poster Today and New Trailer Tomorrow

As the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to creep closer, fans are beginning to wonder if there are going to be any surprises left in this movie. There have been a ton of leaks on the internet for months now, and Sony is infamous for dropping the ball when it comes to their marketing. They love to show all of the major plot points in the approximately fifty billion trailers and TV spots that come out in the final weeks leading up to a movie. There is a very good chance that Sony will reveal a major plot point in the trailer that is dropping tomorrow, so if you're someone trying to remain spoiler-free, maybe hold off watching this and see if anyone will tell you just how spoiler-y it is. Sony dropped a massive Ghostbusters: Afterlife spoiler in the marketing less than a month before the movie comes out. The official Twitter account for the film has dropped a new poster ahead of the confirmed trailer release tomorrow.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.