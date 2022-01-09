Spider-Man Stays On Top With Scream Looming Next Week

Spider-Man: No Way Home was tops at the weekend box office yet again, adding another $33 million to its total, bringing it to $668.7 million. It has now passed Titanic to become the sixth highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. At some point this week, it will pass Avengers: Infinity War to become number five. This is all adjusted for inflation, of course. The big question now is this: will it stay number one through January, and will Tom Holland's next big adventure film, Uncharted, be the one to dethrone it? More on that in a second.

Ghostface Might slay Spider-Man

The first threat to Spider-Man's throne proved to be dead on arrival, as the only major release this week, the female action thriller The 355, failed with just $4.8 million, good enough for third place. Mild reviews and an agreeable moviegoer attitude towards the film have made this the first misfire of 2022. Second place behind Spider-Man went once again to Sing 2, which scored $11.95 million and became the first animated film to cross $100 million at the box office during the pandemic. Fourth went to The King's Man, which pocketed another $3.27 million, and fifth to American Underdog with $2.4 million. Gone from the top five is The Matrix Resurrections, which added $1.86 million.

The weekend box office for January 7th:

Spider-Man: No Way Home- $33 million Sing 2- $11.95 million The 355- $4.8 million The King's Man- $3.27 million American Underdog- $2.4 million

Next week, Ghostface returns with the new Scream film opening, trying to slay Spider-Man. Horror is notoriously front-loaded, so expect a big number next week. Will it be enough to end Now Way Home's reign? I will say yes but don't be surprised if Spidey takes the crown back the week after.