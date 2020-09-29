Spiral Director Talks Saw and How the New Film Fits the Franchise

With popular horror genre franchises getting to return in some capacity (Paranormal Activity, Scream, Halloween, The Conjuring, etc.), it was only a matter of time before we saw a revamped take on the brutality and gore of the long-running Saw film series. Comprised of a total of six movies in the initial run, Saw showcased the bloodier and squeamish side of the genre but eventually died down until news arrived that we'd see the Saw universe once again with Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

The film stars Chris Rock, ditches the numerical order of movies (much like Halloween and the new Scream) and appears to appease fans of the films, yet also hopes to try something a little different for modern audiences to experience. We were initially going to see Spiral: From the Book of Saw in May of this year, but due to the obvious reasons tied to the Covid-19 pandemic, we'll now have to wait for the return of Jigsaw (or a mock-Jigsaw) until almost an entire year later on May 21, 2021.

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the film's director Darren Lynn Bousman (who helmed several Saw films prior), returns to the world of Saw and explained where this new idea fits with the previous chapters of the Saw franchise. Bousman tells the publication's podcast, "I can tell you that it feels like a Saw movie at times and at other times it's its own completely different thing,"

The director adds, "It furthers the Saw mythology, yet it takes it in a completely fresh direction. I'm really excited." Bousman also explains that Rock brings a much lighter, more comedic tone to the franchise as well, which he states sparked a lot of laughter during the film's test screening.

The notion of revisiting Saw under a new umbrella while keeping the qualities that helped the rise of the franchise could be something exciting for horror fans, but we'll just have to wait until 2021 to find out for ourselves. What are your feelings on a return to the Saw universe?