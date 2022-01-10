Sprite Trolls Dane in a New Eternals Deleted Scene

Eternals is coming to Disney+ this week, which means that people might check out this Marvel movie that didn't want to see it in theaters. It's also a movie that we would recommend seeing more than once because it is better the second time around. We're also getting some new stuff with this release, including some deleted scenes. IGN has shared one, and it can only be described as Sprite low-key trolling Dane as she challenges what he thinks he knows about history. We hear some of the follow-up to this conversation after the birthday party, but we didn't see a lot of interactions with Sprite and the adults around her that didn't know she wasn't a kid.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Eternals – Exclusive Official Deleted Scene (2021) Kit Harington, Lia McHugh (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98Vi0Dq9U0w&ab_channel=IGN)

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It was released in theaters on November 5, 2021.