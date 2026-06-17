Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tiny Monks Tales, Woodo

Woodo Drops New Extended and Updated Free Demo

Woodo has an updated demo for Steam Next Fest this week, giving players an expanded experience as they work to release the game

Article Summary Woodo drops an extended, updated free demo for Steam Next Fest, offering a bigger taste of its cozy 3D puzzle gameplay.

The new Woodo demo is live through June 22, while Daedalic Entertainment and Tiny Monks Tales continue work on the game.

Woodo follows Foxy’s summer in the countryside, blending self-discovery, nostalgia, tranquility, and heartfelt storytelling.

Players assemble wooden scene pieces, with immersive audio and narration turning Woodo into a warm, mood-lifting experience.

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Tiny Monks Tales dropped an updated demo for Woodo as part of Steam Next Fest this week. They have had a demo out for a long time as they have continuously worked on the game, but we still don't have a release window planned for it. So the team expanded this one a bit, so you have more of an idea of what the gameplay will be for the D puzzle game. Enjoy the latest trailer here as well as the demo is available until June 22.

Woodo

Follow the story of Foxy, who grew up in a big city but is sent to the countryside for the summer and experiences a vastly different world. This takes her on a journey of self-discovery, tranquility, and newfound balance. Immerse yourself in feelings of a calm and wonderful world when the time was plentiful, and much of it was spent outdoors, when the simplest things surprised, and when every day promised great adventure. Feelings that were more present in childhood are often missed or even forgotten as time passes.

The game mechanics are joyfully simple: The player assembles unique scenery pieces by piece, breathing life into a beautiful world made of wood. While doing so, the experience is complemented by Foxy's voice, sharing a tale connected to the scene. One of our goals is to convey warmth, empathy, and comfort through our game, transforming it from a puzzle game into a mood-bettering experience. The game is simple on the surface, but it brings the instincts of love and safety that some need to get through another day. A game that heals and supports in a way similar to having hot tea in front of a warm fireplace together with your beloved grandmother.

Cute and original wooden art style that makes the 3D puzzle elements feel tangible.

Immersive sound design that gives the feeling of playing with toy dollhouses.

A unique gameplay mechanic based on the find-the-object genre.

A deeply moving emotional experience in which the player is immersed in nostalgia for a time when everything was simpler and kinder.

Handcrafted storyline and voiceover, where the friendly voice of the narrator gives the player the sense of support of a close friend by their side.

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