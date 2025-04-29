Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, dwayne johnson, The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine Trailer Shows A New Side Of Dwayne Johnson

As promised, A24 delivered the first trailer for Mark Kerr biopic The Smashing Machine this morning. The film opens in theaters this October.

Article Summary The Smashing Machine trailer reveals Dwayne Johnson in his most dramatic and transformative role yet

Benny Safdie directs the Mark Kerr biopic, with Emily Blunt co-starring and a cast of MMA and boxing stars

A24 aims to replicate the critical success of The Iron Claw with this powerful sports drama

Dwayne Johnson trained intensely in MMA to authentically portray Mark Kerr’s tumultuous journey

The Smashing Machine is a new biopic of MMA legend Mark Kerr from A24. Dwayne Johnson is starring as Kerr, with Emily Blunt co-starring and a who's who of MMA and boxing stars. It is directed by Benny Safdie, who also wrote the film and is co-producing and co-editing. A24 delivered the trailer this morning, and it features Johnson in a new light that people are not going to be used to seeing from the actor. This is Johnson trying his hand at a prestige drama, going for the awards nominations in a way he has never attempted with any other role before. We know he has chemistry with Blunt, as the pair starred in Jungle Cruise for Disney a few years back.

The Smashing Machine Looks To Copy The Iron Claw's Success

Mark Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled THE SMASHING MACHINE, which detailed his MMA career fighting in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and PRIDE.

A24 hopes that The Smashing Machine will duplicate their success with The Iron Claw, a look at the Von Erich wrestling family that made many critics' top ten lists and got some award attention in 2023. Kerr's story is one that Johnson has name-checked in interviews for years as a source of inspiration, and he took the role very seriously, training MMA for months and transforming his already insane body to fit that of Kerr's. This will also get a huge promotional push from the UFC, which should help its box office chances immensely. Having them involved was critical. Look for this to make some waves this fall.

The Smashing Machine opens in theaters this October.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!