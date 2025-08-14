Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: eminem, paramount, Stans

Stans Trailer Debuts As Eminem Shows Us An Interesting Side Of Fandom

Paramount+ will debut Eminem's fandom documentary Stans on August 26, and they have released a trailer for the film.

Stans explores the origins of the term "stan" from Eminem's iconic 2000 song and its cultural impact since.

The film features candid interviews, rare footage, and stylized recreations examining the artist-fan relationship.

Directed by Steven Leckart, Stans promises a raw, funny, and moving look at Eminem’s most dedicated fans.

Stans is a highly anticipated new documentary produced by Shady Films and executive producer Eminem, and coming to Paramount+ on August 26. The feature will take a hard look at fandom and the most extreme versions of it, and as it pertains to Eminem himself, who coined the terms with his 2000 song "Stan" off his album The Marshall Mathers LP. The term itself was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017. The film is directed by investigative journalist Steven Leckart.

Stans Might Be Uncomfortable To Watch

Released in 2000, Eminem's song "Stan," about an obsessive, unstable fan, remains iconic. So iconic that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017. The song and its storyline serve as a guiding light for this unconventional and fully authorized feature, which follows a cast of real-life stans whose deep personal connections to Eminem mirror some of the many themes found throughout his lyrics. More than just an exploration of fandom, STANS examines the complicated relationship between one of the world's most private artists and his massive public persona. Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage and intimate original interviews, it offers a raw, loud and revealing journey across Eminem's career and the passionate audience that has grown with him. Moving, funny and revealing, the film offers a raw and riveting exploration of Eminem's legendary career through the eyes of his most devoted fans whose lives have been shaped by his music.

Here is Leckart on Eminem and the subject matter: "'Stan' is one of the most unconventional songs ever written, where the story is mostly told from a fan's perspective, so this film was an incredible opportunity to find a unique approach," said director Steven Leckart. "We kept coming back to one lyric from the song: 'I'm just like you.' Fans who echo that same sentiment carry much of the film. But like the song, Marshall's perspective was also essential to the movie. I'm grateful for just how candid, sincere, and frequently hilarious he was."

Stans debuts on August 26 on Paramount+.

