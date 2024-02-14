Posted in: Documentary, Movies | Tagged: eminem, fna documentary, Stans

Eminem Co-Producing Mega-Fan Documentary Stans

Eminem is helping produce a new documentary titled Stans, named after his popular song and taking a look at fandom as a whole.

The film will examine the dynamic between artist and fanbase using Eminem's own career.

Stans is directed by Steven Leckart and will be distributed by Paramount/MTV.

The project might present a raw, unfiltered look at what it means to be an extreme fan.

Eminem is co-producing a documentary film titled Stans, taking a look at superfans, or a "Stan" as his famous song calls them. The film will be directed by Steven Leckart, who made the excellent Challenger: The Final Flight. Shady Film's Paul Rosenberg and Stuart Parr on the film in a quote to Variety: "'Stans' will be the opportunity for us to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem's most fascinating songs and one of the world's most important entertainers."

Eminem Might Not Be So Nice To The Stans

Shady Films, DIGA Studios, and Hill District Media will produce the film, with Paramount/MTV handling distribution. Tony DiSanto, DIGA CEO: "Paul Rosenberg and I have known each other since my days on MTV's 'TRL,' a show that was driven by the power of fandom, bringing artists and their fans together. So when he told me about the idea for this film, it felt like we had come full circle. 'Stans' will explore the complex relationship between fame and super fandom, told through the lens of one of the world's most Iconic artists, Eminem, his music, and, especially, his most extreme fans."

Something tells me that this doc might not be as fan-friendly as some are expecting, and nor should it be. fandom is a subject that has long needed a light shone on it, warts and all. Now, do I think that Eminem will be the one to be thorough and thoughtful enough to take a look at this subject with objective eyes? Probably not. I am more than willing to be wrong, though. Maybe his inner Lions fan will shine through.

Stans will release in 2024.

