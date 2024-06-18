Posted in: Horror, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: hellraiser, horror, hulu, Odessa A’zion

Hellraiser Reboot Star on the Chances of Returning for a Sequel

Hellraiser star Odessa A'zion discusses the current state of the Hellraiser franchise and if she'd return for a possible sequel.

Article Summary Hellraiser reboot star Odessa A'zion hints at potential sequel talks.

'Hellraiser 2' remains unofficial; A'zion warns she can't say much.

The reboot was Hulu's top watched movie for two weeks in October.

Fans speculate on the future of Hellraiser: a sequel or original series return?

The Hellraiser franchise has always found its way back into the fold with the horror genre, spanning several decades with its gruesome visuals and high-stakes storytelling. And as recently as 2022, the franchise found a way to return in the shape of a reboot, offering a new generation of genre lovers a chance to embark on a brand-new journey. Unfortunately, it's now been two years of little to no news on the status of a Hellraiser sequel, which is finally being addressed by one of the actors attached to the reboot film.

Star of the 2022 Hellraiser Addresses a Possible Sequel Return

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Hellraiser star Odessa A'zion was asked if there were any talks about returning for a sequel to the 2022 reboot, and she seemed to imply that there still could be a chance. But of course, she's also not allowed to delve too deep given the unofficial status of Hellraiser 2 and the general secrecy of horror franchise productions. Still, A'zion tells the publication, "Oh god, I'm gonna get in so much trouble if I talk about anything [regarding a Hellraiser sequel]. [Laughs] I've heard things here and there, nothing ever official, and I don't think it's ever gonna be official." The actor then goes on to conclude, "But, also, you never know. You never know."

At the time of the film's release, it dropped exclusively on Hulu, and shortly after it was reported that Hellraiser was the most-watched movie across all platforms in the United States for the first two weeks of October. However, when it comes to actual profitability for the film, there haven't been any big reveals or news regarding the future, so we're not necessarily convinced that the streamer is looking to return for more Hellraiser horror anytime soon.

Now that the franchise has been rebooted for modern audiences, what do you think is the next best move for the Hellraiser franchise? A sequel to the reboot? A revamped return to the original film's continuity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

