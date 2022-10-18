Abandoned Star Trek Movie Was a "Father-Son Space Adventure"

In our very own present-day timeline, there have been quite a few abandoned storylines, films, or even series within the expansive Star Trek universe despite the unchartered territory that's ready for exploration.

Aside from the unfortunate news that the recently in-development Star Trek film has also joined the list of franchise casualties, the showrunners behind the Amazon series Rings of Power were yet another team that didn't get to see their ideas take off. However, the ideas and discussions are still very much alive in the minds of those attached, and we can still imagine what could have been.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the creative duo of J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay took a break from dishing about the series to discuss the potential Star Trek idea – offering some greater insight into abandoned cinematic storylines they were invested in creating.

Star Trek 4 Pitch

When asked about the film's premise, McKay said, "We worked on a couple of Star Trek movies. The one you're asking about would have been the fourth in the franchise, reuniting Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine. The conceit was that through a cosmic quirk in the Star Trek world, they were the same age. It was going to be a grand father-son space adventure — think Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in space. We were really thrilled about it. We had an original villain and a really cool 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque sci-fi idea at the core."

After getting a nod of approval from Payne to continue with the explanation, McKay then went on to elaborate further, "So the adventure is that Chris Pine and the crew of the Enterprise have to seek out the wreckage of the ship that his father died on because of a mystery and a new villain. In the ship, they stumble across his father's pattern. They beam him out, and he has no idea that no time has passed at all and that he's looking at his son. Then the adventure goes from there."

At this point, the state of the Star Trek cinematic universe is in limbo, so hopefully, we get to revisit it again soon, considering that the cast has all shown repeat interest! Even though this is another story that we can't expect to see come to fruition, would you have liked the idea of a father and son team-up?