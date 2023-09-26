Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, TV | Tagged: paramount, Paramount Pictures, star trek, Star Trek 4

Star Trek 4 Is Reportedly "Still On The Tracks"

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines writer and director Lindsey Anderson Beer says that she believes that Star Trek 4 is "still on the tracks."

To say that Star Trek 4 has had a rough road would be an understatement. The first two movies in the rebooted films did well at the box office, but the third, Star Trek Beyond, did not do as well despite being parsecs better than the first two. Not long before the premiere of Star Trek Beyond, Anton Yelchin was tragically killed in a freak accident, and the rest of the cast and crew were very shaken up by this and didn't seem keen to return to the deck of the enterprise. Since then, the film has gone through multiple directors and scripts. It was on the schedule, and then it wasn't, and at one point, the film was announced with the main cast returning…without actually locking down any of the main cast.

All hope might not be lost; maybe it's still unclear. Writer and director Lindsey Anderson Beer was supposed to write the latest version of the Star Trek 4 script with director Matt Shakman. However, Shakman stepped away when he was signed on to work on the new Fantastic Four, and Anderson Beer, apparently, stepped away to write and direct Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. At least, it sounds like she isn't on the project anymore, but she did explain to Collider that she thinks it will still happen.

"It is; it's still on the tracks," she explained. "I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct this movie, and that was a hard thing to do. But I love that everybody involved with that project."

So it sounds like Star Trek 4 continues to hang out in limbo, which is a shame for people who would want to see more of the cast and crew from the films. However, Trekkies are far from starving for content these days, as Paramount+ keeps them well-fed with plenty of excellent shows. While that's not the same as a film, keeping up the hype on the television shows does show Paramount that there continues to be a demand for Star Trek. Maybe that will finally get them to put the pieces together for Star Trek 4.

