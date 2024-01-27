Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Decal Releasing, exclusive, interview, lucy hale, nat wolff, Peter Hutchings, Which Brings Me to You

Which Brings Me to You: Nat Wolff on Playing Against Type for Rom-Com

Nat Wolff (The Consultant) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his Decal rom-com with Lucy Hale in Which Brings Me to You, improv, script & more.

Nat Wolff has a penchant for playing dark roles like Paramount+'s The Stand, Netflix's Death Note, AMP's Murder at Yellowstone City, and Prime Video's The Consultant, to name a few. His latest is the Peter Hutchings' rom-com Which Brings Me to You opposite Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars). The film is about two romantic burnouts, Jane (Hale) and Will (Wolff), who are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend's wedding. After a disastrous hookup in the coatroom, the two spend the next 24 hours together, trading candid confessions of messy histories and heartbreak on the off chance that this fling might be the real thing. Wolff spoke to Bleeding Cool about reuniting with his Peace, Love & Misunderstanding director, working with Hale, his thoughts on the Steve Almond and Julianna Baggott novel and Keith Bunin script, and flexibility on set.

Why 'Which Brings Me to You' Was a Breath of Fresh Air for Nat Wolff

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Which Brings Me to You?'

Wolff: I feel like I'd done about ten years of movies where I either killed somebody or I got killed, and I thought, "It's a dark time in history." When I was offered this, I was excited to work with Lucy, who's like the rom-com queen, and then to do something a little lighter and more fun. It was good for me as an actor to loosen up.

What were your first impressions when you read Steven and Julianna's novel and Keith's script?

I read the script before I read the novel. I loved the script, and the book is beautifully written, but it isn't naturally cinematic because they're writing letters to each other. I like the way that the script made their romantic connection more palpable to the audience. Working on it for about a month with Peter and Lucy, we made it more personal to Lucy and me. When we got on set, we could improvise and be loose, and it was a weirdly effortless shoot.

How do you break down the set Peter ran? How much could you improvise versus sticking to what was in the script?

There was tons of improv and lots of working on scenes as we shot and found things. There was something free about that. Sometimes, you can get set in a movie and try it, especially with a great script. There's a lot of pressure to make each scene as good as it was on the page, which can sometimes deter the movie. Sometimes, you take a loose hit at the ball or a loose grip on the bat. It can sometimes produce energy on a set that translates on screen, and this was one of those examples where it felt free to play, and we're always coming up with ideas.

When you first met up with Lucy, did you guys come up with a backstory to help fill some gaps that the viewer may not be aware of while watching the movie?

It was interesting because of the conceit in the movie, the back story is written in, especially in the book. The backstory is what these characters have because they're looking at their past relationships to have a pure and more honest relationship with each other. I'll say that I felt we both dove deeper into our personal lives and relationships and tried to put them to a certain extent.

Was there a scene or sequence that stood out to you that might have been difficult to pull off?

Lucy and I loved each other so much that it was hard to fight, and out of nowhere, we did get into a fight on the day of shooting the fight. It was strange and brought us much closer to what would be one of my favorite scenes.

Decal's Which Brings Me to You, which also stars Britne Oldford, Genevieve Angelson, Alexander Hodge, and John Gallagher, Jr., is in theaters.

