Zack Snyder Is In Production On Rebel Moon For Netflix

Zack Snyder was a surprise guest during today's film showcase for Netflix Geeked Week, where he talked from the set of his new sci-fi film titled Rebel Moon. It is in the middle of production. He talked a bit about the production, which stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Ed Skrein, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, and Rhian Rees. This is his Star Wars film, as he said in the past, and star Sofia Boutella joined him in the behind-the-scenes video talking about her excitement for the project as well.

Zack Snyder Is In Deep With Netflix

"Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, then dispatching a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. Rebel Moon is the first feature to fall under Netflix's first-look partnership with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller's production company, The Stone Quarry Productions. Snyder is directing from the script he wrote with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300), which was based on his and Johnstad's story. Snyder is also producing alongside Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry, with Eric Newman for Grand Electric. Bergen Swanson is exec producing alongside Hatten, Johnstad, and Sarah Bowen for Grand Electric, with VP Studio Film Ori Marmur overseeing the project for Netflix." He also tweeted out a make-up test he recently did for the film:

Snyder is in deep with Netflix now, with multiple projects coming and now an overall deal that kicks off with Rebel Moon. One wonders if any of these may see short theatrical runs as well, with Rebel Moon being a prime candidate. This one has "franchise" written all over it, and I would not be shocked if it becomes one of the major successes for the streamer. No release date is known. Hopefully, we get an actual look at the film sometime this year.