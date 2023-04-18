Star Trek Shocker: Section 31 Film With Michelle Yeoh Announced Star Trek fans got a pleasant surprise this morning: a new film starring Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou was announced for Paramount+.

Star Trek fans got a shocker announcement in the last few minutes, as Paramount has announced a new film, Star Trek: Section 31, will head to Paramount+, starring Michelle Yeoh as the returning Philippa Georgiou, the character she originated on Discovery. Production is set to begin later this year. The Oscar winner seems thrilled to be back, as she released a statement on the project: "I'm beyond thrilled to return to my 'Star Trek' family and to the role I've loved for so long," said Michelle Yeoh. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Star Trek Fans Rejoice!

Here are all kinds of quotes!

"All the way back in 2017, before the first season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou," said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. "She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of 'Trek,' and now, six years later, STAR TREK: SECTION 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team 'Trek' couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

"We're thrilled that STAR TREK: SECTION 31 will be the next title in our 'Star Trek' universe," said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming. "Michelle Yeoh is an incomparable talent – she brought Emperor Georgiou to life in such an incredibly fun and nuanced way that the character immediately became a fan favorite. We're so thrilled to welcome Michelle back to the 'Star Trek' and Paramount+ family and can't wait for fans to see what this special movie event has in store."

"For years, we've been looking forward to Michelle Yeoh one day returning to 'Star Trek,'" said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. "Her powerful performance as Captain and Emperor Georgiou was a pivotal moment for the return of the franchise, and her portrayal resonated with fans around the world in a multitude of ways. We couldn't be prouder to join forces with Michelle once again as we continue to explore the 'Star Trek' universe, celebrate its legacy, and chart a course for the future of the franchise."

The film will be written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. Maybe expect this one to debut next year? Much, Much more to come on this one.