Star Wars: Rogue Squadron & Kevin Feige's Film Are Officially Shelved A month before Star Wars Celebration, sources are saying that Patty Jenkin's Rogue Squadron and Kevin Feige's Star Wars film have both been officially shelved.

It's still a little amazing that we are in 2023, and we still have no idea when and if Star Wars will ever return to the big screen again. The franchise has been a staple of the science fiction world, and when Disney stepped in, it looked like we were going to get Star Wars movies all the time. However, several things happened that made the company get cold feet. The reception and box office returns regarding films like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have made Lucasfilm and Disney a little less trigger-happy regarding Star Wars on the big screen. It's a weird thing since it's pretty much common knowledge now that box office numbers in 2018 and 2019 were so stupidly overblown and impossible for anyone to meet.

So Star Wars focused on streaming to achieve success. While not all of the shows have been great, the ones that work are working really well, and that looks like it will be the focus of Star Wars for the moment. The last Star Wars Celebration last May included absolutely no movie news. Still, there have been rumblings and promises that we'll be getting movie news at this Celebration that is occurring in early April. However, it appears that the bad news is coming out first since, according to Variety, sources confirm that Patty Jenkin's Rogue Squadron and the film that Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige was working on are both no longer in development.

The Many Near Miss Star Wars Films Of Lucasfilm

The Rogue Squadron news isn't that surprising since the film has been a bit troubled since it was announced. It hung out on the Disney release calendar for a long time despite no announcements that they even had a writer, a cast, or any form of production going. In September 2022, the movie was officially removed from the schedule, and the last we heard from Jenkins, she was still working on the film but wasn't sure if it would happen. It sounds like it isn't. As for Feige, his film was announced at the end of 2019, and it sounded like Michael Waldron was the one who was going to write it as of May 2022. However, Waldron is very busy, and Feige is even busier, so that project is also something that won't be happening. Unrelated to these two, we learned back in November that director J.D. Dillard's Star Wars project was also not moving forward.

So where does that leave us? Taika Waititi's project is still being worked on, and the latest thing we hear is that he'll have some sort of role in it [but that isn't surprising, Waititi usually acts in his own projects]. The report says that Lucasfilm wants to work with Rian Johnson again. However, between the Knives Out films and another season of Poker Face, Johnson is also very busy and likely won't have time to dedicate to anything for at least another two to three years at the minimum. Back in October, we learned about a film from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with Damon Lindelof, and Justin Britt-Gibson set to write the script. However, as Variety points out, no one has officially confirmed that project, so we don't know anything about it.

For now, the future of Star Wars remains on streaming. The first season of Andor wrapped up with critical acclaim, and they are getting ready to move into production for season two. The third season of The Mandalorian just kicked off this month; Ahsoka will be here sooner rather than later, with Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte also on the horizon [and that's just live-action]. Maybe we'll get some new announcements in April, but it's not surprising that they want the bad news out of the gate early so they can focus on announcing new things at the convention in front of the most devoted Star Wars fans.