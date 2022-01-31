Stephen King Short Story The Boogeyman Coming W/ Yellowjackets Star

Stephen King has yet another adaptation of his works coming. Universal will release an adaptation of his short story, The Boogeyman, to Hulu. Rob Savage will direct, with 21 Laps' Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen producing. Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher will star alongside Chris Messina. Mark Heyman wrote the script after drafts by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Akela Cooper. This was originally set up at Fox, but now Universal has stepped in with Hulu. Not surprising, as Universal has a number of Stephen King works in the pipeline. Deadline had the news.

Stephen King Could Have An Adaptation Out Every Week At This Point

The Boogeyman was published in The Night Shift short story collection in 1978, which has also seen Children of the Corn, Maximum Overdrive, Sometimes They Come Back, and more already adapted. "The original short was truly scary and dealt with a man's visit to a psychiatrist where he recounted how his children were each killed by the title character. The story follows a teenage girl who's still reeling from the tragic death of their mother and finds herself and her brother plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggling to get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late." Thatcher is one of the big names in town right now after her star-making turn on Yellowjackets, and pairing her with Messina is a genius move.

I mean, at this point, Stephen King has to be the most adapted author of all-time, right? Every single week I feel like I write another two articles about one of his somethings being adapted. I honestly cannot keep them all straight anymore. Good for him, though I would argue it should be quality over quantity. Look for more on this as production ramps up, and the cast is filled out.