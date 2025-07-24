Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, stephen king, the girl who loved tom gordon

Stephen King's The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon Heads To Lionsgate

Lionsgate has tapped JT Mollner to adapt and direct a film version of Stephen King's The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.

JT Mollner will write and direct, after previously adapting King's The Long Walk for Lionsgate.

Roy Lee returns as producer, with support from Lionsgate's Erin Westerman praising Mollner's vision.

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon stands out as an underrated, emotionally driven King survival story.

Stephen King's story The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is being set up at Lionsgate. The studio, which is no stranger to adapting the prolific horror author's work, has tapped JT Mollner to both write and direct. Mollner also adapted King's story, "The Long Walk", for Lionsgate, which will open the film in theaters on September 12. Roy Lee, producer of The Long Walk, is also on board. Erin Westerman, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, had this to say about the project: "JT is a filmmaker we believe has a bright future. Throughout his work, he creates characters, and especially young characters, that are so compelling, heartbreaking, and emotional that they pop off the screen—and of course, that's what Stephen King does on the page as well. The story of survival and perseverance in The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is timeless—we've loved this tale for a long time, and JT is the perfect choice to adapt and direct this King fan favorite."

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon Is An Underrated Stephen King Story

Here is the synopsis of the book for those of you unfamiliar with the story: Somewhere in New England, nine-year-old Trisha gets lost in the woods while on a walk with her family. Her only comforts are the radio broadcasts of Boston Red Sox games featuring her favorite player, closing pitcher Tom Gordon. Lonely, frightened, starving, and cold, Gordon becomes Trisha's imaginary companion – and the key to her survival against an unidentified someone (or some thing) leaving death and destruction in its wake.

I always enjoyed this Stephen King story, but as a huge baseball fan and a Red Sox apologist, I admit I am a bit biased towards it. It is a beautiful character study, and as long as they nail the casting of Trisha, this should be a welcome addition to the film canon of King.

