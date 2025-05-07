Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Long Walk

The Long Walk: Walk Or Die In The First Trailer, 6 Images, 1 BTS Image

Lionsgate has released the first trailer, six images, and a behind-the-scenes image for The Long Walk, which will be released on September 12th.

Article Summary Lionsgate debuts the first trailer for The Long Walk, teasing a tense Stephen King adaptation.

Francis Lawrence directs this high-stakes thriller, set for theatrical release on September 12, 2025.

The Long Walk promises an emotional, intense story with a chilling high-concept premise at its core.

This marks one of two major Stephen King adaptations hitting theaters in 2025, each with a distinct tone.

This will be an extremely effective trailer for people who know nothing about The Long Walk. It appears to be the same trailer we saw at CinemaCon and is very upfront about the stakes of this story. We have two big Stephen King adaptations coming out this year, with this one being the second. However, they also couldn't be more different in terms of tone or even genre, which isn't a bad thing. It's a reminder to people who have forgotten that King is an extremely versatile storyteller, and considering that The Long Walk was one of the first stories he wrote, he's always been great. The comments under the trailer seem pretty positive overall, with people excited and wondering how it took this long for this story to get adapted. Director Francis Lawrence is fantastic, and considering the money he brings in with The Hunger Games, there's a good chance Lionsgate handed him a blank check for this one and let him at it. On top of the first trailer released today and the poster released yesterday, we also got six images and a behind-the-scenes image.

The Long Walk: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Vertigo Entertainment / about:blank production, The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King. The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

