Toni Collette/Anna Kendrick Film Stowaway Hits Netflix April 22nd

Stowaway is a new space drama starring Toni Collette (Hereditary) and Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor), alongside Daniel Dae Kim (Hellboy) and Shamier Anderson ("Wynonna Earp"). It is directed by Joe Penna, and it looks pretty fantastic. Anderson plays a crew member who ends up on a manned ship to space by accident, now along for the two-year journey to Mars. Along the way, the ship becomes damaged, and there is only enough life support for three of the four people on board. Tension only builds from there as the astronauts face an impossible choice. You can see the Stowaway trailer below, as well as see the poster.

Stowaway Synopsis & Poster

"On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship's life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision."

I love films like this. Not space films, the wonders of the infinite sky does nothing for me. I love when characters are put in impossible situations and have to figure their way out of them, even if it means doing the unthinkable. Sentencing one of their own to die is the ultimate burden to put on any one of these four, and it will be fascinating to watch play out. At least, I hope so. There is every reason to think Stowaway will end either with one of them deciding to sacrifice themselves or one of them going rogue and dying while attempting to murder one of them. Hopefully, it doesn't go the predictable route; I have my fingers crossed. We will all find out together when Stowaway comes to Netflix on April 22nd.