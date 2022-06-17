Strange World: New Images and Cast Details Revealed

Walt Disney Animation is at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and took the time to show off some footage from its next animated feature, Strange World. We got the first teaser a little while ago, and people in the festival's audience got to see about ten minutes' worth of footage. That doesn't mean those of us not at the festival aren't getting anything. Disney also sent out a press release with two new images from Strange World and some more information about the cast. We also got some more character details as well.

Dennis Quaid as Jaeger Clade, Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father

Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan Clade, Searcher's 16-year-old son who longs for adventure beyond his father's farm while also navigating a school crush

Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, a pilot and natural leader, mom to Ethan, and wife of Searcher

Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, the head of the land of Avalonia and the leader of the exploration into the strange world

We also got some animated TV news from the Disney presentation. The audience got to see the first two episodes of Baymax! set to drop later this month, and we found out that Zootopia+ will drop on Disney+ on November 9th. So we're going to be seeing that on streaming and Strange World in theaters, provided that the world doesn't decide to end between now and November.

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases November 23rd, 2022.