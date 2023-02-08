Strays: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx Comedy Shares Red Band Trailer The red band trailer for new Will Ferrell/Jamie Foxx raunchy dog comedy Strays has been released. It hits theaters June 9th.

Strays is a new comedy this summer starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Brett Gelman, Rob Riggle, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara, and directed by Josh Greenbaum from a script by Dan Perrault. In the film, a dog's owner (Forte) abandons his dog, voiced by Ferrell, in the city, and befriends a brash stray (Foxx), and comes to find out he was in a toxic relationship with his terrible owner. You can check out the red band trailer for the film down below. The Strays poster is also below.

Strays Synopsis

"They say a dog is a man's best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that case, it might be time for some sweet revenge, doggy style. When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug, and Bug's Strays pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher; Now You See Me, Wedding Crashers), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner's new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; Always Be My Maybe, Aquaman), an anxious Great Dane who's stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It's not his foot)."

This feels like the most 90's film that has ever 90'ed, and I am here for it. Strays opens in theaters on June 9th.