Japanese Horror Film Suicide Forest Village Picked Up By Cinedigm

Suppose you're a fan of the unrivaled atmospheric style often utilized in Japanese horror films. In that case, the upcoming title Suicide Forest Village might be worthy of adding to your potential watch list – and now the film has officially found North American distributions rights.

Earlier this week, Deadline exclusively reported that the 2021 film was picked up by Cinedigm for its North American distribution, currently aimed for a wide digital release next year. The film is directed by Takashi Shimizu and is described in the official synopsis as, "One day a mysterious box arrived and a curse began to spread all over. The source of the box is 'Jukai Village.' The village is hidden in Jukai Forest, a suicide spot that once you enter it, you can never come out."

In a statement provided to Deadline by Brandon Hill, Manager of Acquisitions at Cinedigm, the collaboration is an exciting title for the company to acquire, noting, "Takashi Shimizu is a visionary director who helped bring Japanese horror films into the cultural consciousness. For the past two decades, he's been terrorizing audiences across the globe with his haunting style. Suicide Forest Village is a terrifically terrifying film, and we look forward to sharing it with audiences everywhere."

Director Shimizu has built a reputation for himself after his influential franchise Ju-On (also known commonly as The Grudge) for multiple films, with at least three other unrelated films in post-production due to his impressive stature. Suicide Forest Village has enlisted talent Jun Kunimura (Boss Tanaka in Kill Bill: Vol. 1), Yumi Adachi (Nijiro Carte, Tokyo Vampire Hotel), Asuka Kurosawa (Silence, A Snake of June), and Fûju Kamio (High & Low: The Worst, Intimate Stranger) with a script by Daisuke Hosaka and Shimizu himself.

Suicide Forest Village doesn't have an exact wide-release date (yet) but is expected to be released digitally and On-Demand in early 2022.