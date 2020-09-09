Blackpink to Debut First Official Documentary on Netflix

Blackpink is a dominant force around the world, and now they're making their way to Netflix for a documentary surrounding the undeniable talent of the complete K-pop powerhouses.

Blackpink's fame has skyrocketed over the past few years since their 2016 debut, raking in billions of views on Youtube, countless streams worldwide, endorsements with some of the most prominent brands, and a fandom known as "Blinks" who have helped the group solidify themselves as one of the biggest acts not only in K-Pop but music as a whole.

The Netflix documentary will launch on the streaming service beginning October 14, which is just two weeks after their debut album (also titled The Album) will be released. In addition, Netflix will be launching the four members as profile icons for individual Netflix accounts (Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé) as an extra perk for those in love with all things Blackpink.

The film will feature exclusive footage detailing their careers, including their days as trainees for the South Korean label YG, all the way to their monumental appearance at Coachella — a pivotal moment for K-Pop's recent emergence in western culture.

Most recently, the YG group had their collaboration with Selena Gomez for the song "Ice Cream" debuted on the US Billboard chart at No. 13, a new achievement for the group in terms of chart placement. Just a few months prior, their addictive collaboration "Sour Candy" with Lady Gaga debuted in the top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100, as well as their comeback single "How You Like That."

In a statement regarding the documentary Blackpink: Light Up The Sky, Blackpink collectively shares, "We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix! We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

Make sure to check out Blackpink's new documentary next month, and check them out on all streaming services — you definitely won't regret it.