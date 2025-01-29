Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: alison brie, dave franco, Sundance 2025, Together!

Together Bought At Sundance By NEON, Body Horror Film Out In The Fall

NEON has made a deal at Sundance to release a body horror film titled Together in theaters this fall. It stars Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

Together is a new body horror film starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie. It debuted to much fanfare at Sundance this week, and today, NEON announced that they have purchased the rights to distribute the film and will release it into theaters on August 1, hoping to sneak in some end-of-summer horror dollars. The film is from writer/director Michael Shanks. This is his first film. According to Variety, who broke the news, A24 was also involved in the bidding war, but NEON prevailed. That is interesting because in past years, this premise had A24 written all over it, but after the last year or so, NEON has bolstered its horror standing and will look to do for Together what it already has done for Longlegs and the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Monkey. Both of those films are from filmmaker Osgood Perkins.

Franco And Brie Are Together In Every Way

Here is the synopsis for Together: With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple's relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. As they lose contact with home, friends, and their sense of self beyond their troubled dynamic, Michael Shanks' clever script grounds their emotional turmoil within its extreme take on the horrors of codependent relationships. With this couple, things will have to get worse — like a lot worse — before they get better.

What a comeback to the mainstream for body horror right now. You don't need to look any further than The Substance being nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture, to see that the subgenre is having a moment. NEON was incredibly lucky to get a hold of this one, and I am sure they will turn its release into a can't-miss event. This one will be even more fun because if you didn't know, Franco and Brie are married.

Together will open in theaters on August 1.

