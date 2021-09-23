Super Mario Movie Coming In 2022: Pratt, Black, Day, Taylor-Joy Cast

Super Mario is coming to the big screen. For the first time since the disastrous 1993 film, Illumination will release a Mario movie into theaters. Thankfully this one will be animated and features an all-star voice cast. The announcement was made during the Nintendo Direct showcase this afternoon. Chris Pratt will play Mario; Charlie Day is Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike were the announced characters. Original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will also make a cameo. The first poster for the Super Mario film was also released.

The Super Mario Animated Film Comes Out Of Nowhere

Wow. This is a shock. Not that there was a Mario film in development, but that it is at this stage, and literally nobody knew it was coming today. That is also a heck of a voice cast. To partner with Illumination as well, this is going to be a slam dunk. They were no doubt impressed by the Sonic film as well, which grossed topped $300 million. A highly anticipated sequel is now on the way. We should have seen the Universal and Illumination pairing coming as well anyway: a Super Mario World expansion is coming to Universal theme parks, having already opened overseas.

Never forget, however, why this is all possible. Wreck-It Ralph walked so Sonic, and Super Mario could run. This could be the start of a whole new franchise for sure, and the sky is the limit. Just please: do not suck like the other Mario film. Fans couldn't take that kind of hit again. More on this one as it is released for sure. For now, we all wait for the December 21, 2022 release date.