Supergirl Wishes Her Cousin Happy Holidays In New Promotional Art

James Gunn has shared a new piece of promotional art where Supergirl is wishing her cousin Happy Holidays.

Article Summary James Gunn shares festive Supergirl art featuring Kara Zor-El wishing Superman a happy holiday.

Warner Bros. celebrates the upcoming Supergirl movie with new promotional material on social media.

The art, created by Jason Badower, keeps anticipation high after the recent Supergirl teaser trailer drop.

Supergirl is set to continue the new DC Universe saga on the big screen in summer 2026.

One of the fun things about the holidays is that movie studios sometimes commission special artwork or posters to celebrate. It's always fun to see how people will apply the holidays to whatever movie is being promoted at the time. While things at Warner Bros. are in complete chaos right now, there is still an entire slate of films set to be released in 2026. This summer, Superman officially laid the theatrical foundation for the new DC Universe, and now it's time for the next step in movie theaters with Supergirl. We got our first look at her at the end of Superman, but the first teaser trailer dropped just a couple of days ago. While some of you reacted exactly like we all expected you to because your specific flavor of sexism is extremely boring, a lot of people were really interested in what is coming this summer. We still have a ways to go, but James Gunn knows how to keep the conversation going on social media, and he shared a piece of holiday promotional art featuring Supergirl wishing her cousin happy holidays. The art is by Jason Badower.

Love your family this holiday, no matter how messy they might be.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. ❤️

Art: @jasonbadower pic.twitter.com/qXT7Md6i82 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

