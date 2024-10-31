Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Warner Bros | Tagged: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – Eve Ridley Reportedly Joins The Cast

3 Body Problem actress Eve Ridley has reportedly joined the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Ruthye Mary Knolle.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow draws inspiration from the comics by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Production for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow begins in January, with a release date set for June 26, 2026.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem.

The cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has gained another new face. The new DC film is set to reportedly start production at the beginning of the year, but we still don't know that much about it aside from that it will be using the comics of the same name as the DNA for the film. Today, Deadline announced that Eve Ridley, who we recently saw in 3 Body Problem for Netflix, has reportedly joined the cast as Ruthye Marye Knoll.

Ruthye Mary Knolle is another character directly linked to the comic this movie is named after. She was first introduced in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 in August 2021. She was created by Tom King and Bilquis Evely is a warrior who wants to hunt down Krem the Yellow, the other villain that has been cast in this movie, for killing her father.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Starts Filming In January

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one step closer to entering production. The project has a writer, Ana Nogueira, which was announced back in November 2023. After months of speculation posts that were starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January. In April, we learned that Craig Gillespie will be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." At the moment, we don't have any other plot details aside from the release date, June 26, 2026, for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but the production is set to start in January of this year.

