Joker: Folie À Deux – 2 New Posters As Early Reviews Roll In

Warner Bros. has released two new posters for Joker: Folie À Deux, as the early reviews and reactions continue to circulate online.

Joker: Folie À Deux had its Venice Film Festival debut, and it's about what you would expect from a film festival debut, which is very extreme one way or another. The reality of how good or how bad this film really is will likely become a bit more cohesive when people have some time to really think about it, but for now, this is what we've got, and it's looking pretty damn mixed. That's not entirely surprising considering what a big creative swing this is, and when you take big creative swings, you have a chance of alienating members of your audience. The problem comes when you have a massive budget north of $100 million to make back, but director Todd Phillips doesn't want anyone to talk about that. So, until then, we have some new posters along with a clip that made its way onto social media for all to see.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

