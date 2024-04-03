Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: World of Tomorrow Sets Craig Gillespie As Director

I, Tonya and Cruella director Craig Gillespie is reportedly in talks to direct Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for DC Studios.

Article Summary Craig Gillespie in talks to direct DC's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Milly Alcock confirmed to star as Supergirl, ramping up excitement.

James Gunn's gritty take on Supergirl differs from past portrayals.

With a lead and director poised, the film inches towards production.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one step closer to entering production. The project has a writer, Ana Nogueira, which was announced back in November. After months of speculation posts that were starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January. Since then, things have been quiet on the DC front regarding Supergirl, and with James Gunn deep into production on Superman, it makes sense that things might be moving a bit slower behind the scenes. However, it looks like the movie might have a director attached. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Gillespie, who has directed films like I, Tonya, Cruella, The Finest Hours, and Dumb Money, is in talks to direct the movie. That doesn't mean it's absolutely going to happen, but this is one of the first big names we've attached to this project specifically. Gunn has also not replied to this news on his social media at the time of writing.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." At the moment, we don't have any other plot details or a release date for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but with a director and star attached, things can really start moving forward, and maybe this one will start production before the end of the year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!