Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Thief Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the first Michael Mann film Thief by Tangerine Dream. I am actually surprised it took Mondo this long to get to this one; this release seems right up their alley and a no-brainer for them to release.

Mondo Thief Soundtrack Details

"This week we're proud to present a re-issue of Tangerine Dream's essential, iconic synth score to Michael Mann's debut 1981 film THIEF. Years before MIAMI VICE, HEAT, and MANHUNTER, director Michael Mann took his first crack at the gritty crime genre with a film starring James Caan, about a Chicago diamond thief, and his last big score. Seems straightforward enough – but though it could've easily felt like a holdover from the New Hollywood movement of the '70s, THIEF plants its feet firmly into the '80s with Tangerine Dream's incredible, and at the time revolutionary, approach to film music.

They kicked off an electronic film score wave – Tangerine Dream alone would go on to score nearly twenty films over the course of the '80s – but THIEF has always been one of our favorites, and we're honored to re-issue it as we approach the film's 40th anniversary."

Like all Mondo vinyl soundtrack releases, this one will go on sale Wednesday at noon CST on the Mondo site. You never know how fast things will sell out there, so best if you are online and waiting to be sure you get your order in and not miss it.