Sam Raimi Offers an Update on the Status of Crawl 2

The producer of the popular 2019 film Crawl offers a slight update on the status of the potential sequel from Paramount Pictures.

The original Crawl became a breakout hit thanks to its suspenseful hurricane and alligator premise.

Director Alexandre Aja will return, with a new script in development for the upcoming sequel.

Plot, casting, and release date remain unknown, but Crawl 2 has fresh momentum and studio support.

A follow-up to Crawl has been circling the water for a while, and fortunately, it sounds like the project finally has some real momentum again. When it first hit theaters, the 2019 alligator thriller turned a relatively low budget and a campy premise into a word-of-mouth success, so news that a sequel was in development did not surprise anyone who watched it crowd up late-night screenings or witnessed the film's initial social media traction.

Now producer Sam Raimi is offering a hopeful status update and reflecting on why he still believes in that kind of creature feature.

Sam Raimi Has High Hopes for a Crawl 2

Raimi tells The Wrap, "We've been trying to get a go from the studio, and they changed hands, Paramount Pictures did, and now the new group that's come in, I've worked with before, the ladies and gentlemen that are great at development, and they're interested in Crawl 2. That's all I could really say right now, is now I've got a new hope to make it." He then adds, "It's a little bit, I think, embarrassing to make an alligator in the basement picture. I don't know if that's what their lofty ambitions were, but I think there's a crowd that loves those kinds of films, if they're well-made and honestly trying to make this suspenseful and scary and get to know the characters, if they're really trying to do that, there's nothing to be embarrassed about. Yes, it's a B movie, but it's a blast. I really like that kind of picture."

The original Crawl followed Haley Keller, a competitive swimmer who ignores evacuation orders during a Category 5 hurricane so she can check on her estranged father at their old Florida home. Once there, she finds him injured in the crawl space and both of them trapped as rising floodwater brings in hungry alligators. The film starred Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper and balanced family drama with tight set pieces, eventually grossing around $91 million worldwide on a reported budget of $13-$15 million.

Back in August 2024, Paramount officially greenlit Crawl 2, with director Alexandre Aja set to return and a new script coming from Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan. Sure, general plot details, casting, and a release window have not been revealed yet, but with a new regime at Paramount interested in moving forward and the first film still holding up as one of the better recent creature features, fans of hurricanes and hungry gators have plenty of reasons to expect a Crawl 2.

