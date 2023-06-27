Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, superman legacy, Warner Bros

Superman: Legacy Officially Casts Clark Kent And Lois Lane

Stop the presses on the speculation posts, we have our new Superman and Lois Lane for Superman: Legacy. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast.

After weeks of what felt like neverending speculation posts, we finally have some definitive information on Superman: Legacy. The future of DCStudios has been looking a bit bleak for the last couple of days, with The Flash underperforming and on track to lose the studio north of $100 million, which was after Shazam! Fury of the Gods also underperformed. They still have Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomicoming out this year, but saying that this year hasn't started on the right foot would be an understatement. Now would be the right time to finally squash all the casting rumors and announce who will be in this film. According to Deadline, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be playing Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy, which will be written and directed by James Gunn. Gunn also confirmed the news on his Twitter, writing, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors but also wonderful people)."

Staying Away From A-Listers For Superman: Legacy Was An A+ Move

Gunn and Warner Bros. did the right thing by going with two names that aren't considered A-listers regarding Superman: Legacy. While the big stunt casting with names that everyone knows does work sometimes, the real star power comes from taking risks on people that you wouldn't expect. Corenswet will be taking on leading man status for the first time, but his face might be familiar to those that watched Pearl, or We Own This City. As for Brosnahan, she is the more "known" of the two actors with her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which everyone should be watching on Amazon if you have a subscription. She is jumping from being an Emmy-winning actress to the big screen with Lois Lane. Both actors were at the top of the lists regarding rumors and whatnot. Currently, Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025, but it's unclear whether or not the movie will stay there. Whether or not the writer's strike continues and if SAG-AFTRA decides also to strike later this month. Warner Bros. has neither confirmed nor denied whether they will appear in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con next month.

