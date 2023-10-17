Posted in: Apple, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: apple original films, AppleTV, Killers of the Flower Moon, paramount, Paramount Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer Asks If You've Told All The Truths?

Just days ahead of the theatrical release, the final trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon asks whether you've told all of the truths.

The final trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon has dropped ahead of the theatrical release in just a few days. The massive film from Martin Scorsese has been the talk of the town since it made its debut earlier this year, but now we get to find out whether or not this film will be able to find an audience and if that 3.5-hour runtime will be a barrier of entry for anyone. It could be since, despite what Scorsese might think, there is a difference between binge-watching 5 hours of TV compared to 3.5 hours of a movie plus previews in a theater, but time will tell. On top of the final trailer, which asks whether you've said all of your truths, we also have a new poster that is just beautiful. According to the IMAX Twitter/X account, the poster was "created by the film's Osage Nation Ambassador, Addie Roanhorse." It's beautiful and spotlights the stunning blankets that Mollie and the other Osage women in this film wear.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

