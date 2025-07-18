Posted in: Mondo, Movies, Soundtracks, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, mondo, superman

Superman Soundtrack Now Available To Preorder On Vinyl From Mondo

Mondo has put the soundtrack to James Gunn's Superman up for preorder on special edition vinyl. It will ship in October.

Composed by John Murphy and David Fleming, the score features 33 tracks over two boldly colored vinyl discs.

Includes fresh themes for Lois, Clark, Lex Luthor, and reimagined John Williams motifs with electric guitar.

Each vinyl ships in October and features striking cover art of Superman and Krypto from the new film.

Superman has taken over the box office, and now the soundtrack to the James Gunn film, composed by John Murphy and David Fleming, is available to preorder on vinyl over at Mondo. The release is composed of 33 tracks and is spread across two vinyl discs. Two different versions of the discs are being pressed: All-star blue & red, as well as solid red & blue. Each release is set for shipping in October and will run you $55. The artwork on the jacket for the release is gorgeous as well, featuring key art from the film of Superman and Krypto.

Superman Soundtrack Release Details From Mondo

To meet the scale of Superman, James Gunn turned to longtime collaborator John Murphy, who introduced sweeping new themes for Lois and Clark and Lex Luthor, while reimagining John Williams' iconic Superman melody with a striking electric guitar arrangement. Emmy-winning composer David Fleming later joined the project, contributing bold new orchestral arrangements of the Williams theme alongside fresh, character-driven motifs for the Justice Gang, the Daily Planet, and Krypto. Together, their dynamic score ensures Superman soars for a new generation. Murphy shares, "From the start, James and I knew we wanted to honor Superman's legacy while creating something bold and new. There's such purity in the character, and I wanted that reflected in the music – noble, orchestral, timeless, while still finding moments to experiment and push the boundaries." Fleming adds, "There's a deep emotional core to this Superman, and musically it was about tapping into that humanity. Reimagining the iconic theme while building new ones. From The Daily Planet to the Justice Gang, it was a chance to explore his world in a way that felt classic and completely fresh."

One of my favorite parts of Superman was the score, which I have been listening to on repeat for a few days now. Adding it to my vinyl shelf will be great, especially since it can go on my Mondo release shelf. You can preorder your copy right here.

