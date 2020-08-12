Tenet: Twelve New Posters Debut For Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet was supposed to be the big film that would welcome moviegoers back to theaters on its original release date of July 15th. Then, it was still in July but moved back to July 31st. Then it was for sure to open on August 12th. That is the date Wonder Woman 1984 abandoned for October earlier in the spring. Now, the world will witness the film on August 26th. Nolan has been adamant that his film needs to be in theaters, but Warner Bros. keeps moving Tenet to accommodate theaters as they slowly reopen across the country. It has been theorized that to make good money on Tenet, at least 90% of theaters need to be open in the country, including the theaters on the coasts and Chicago. As Coronavirus cases soar again, that looks less likely to happen. You can see the twelve new posters for the film below.

Could Tenet Still Be Delayed Yet Again?

Of all the films that have been delayed right now, Tenet being delayed like this has that bums me out the most. Anytime Nolan releases a new movie, it is an event and even better if it is an original concept, Inception-style. Tenet looks like it should be seen on the biggest screen possible. Washington is one of my favorite young actors as well, especially after BlacKKKlansman, and when he was cast in this film, it instantly became my most anticipated film of the year that we have to keep waiting sucks. At this point, who knows what happens. We are going to start running out of viable dates to open a film of this size soon, so something has got to give here. I also love that they have left the dates off all these posters, and it says "Only In Theaters."

Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It will be released on August 26th, 2020. For now, at least.